Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Ty and Paara get the chance to celebrate their nuptials?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 11, everyone prepared for the wedding.

However, the invitation of a controversial guest threatened to upend the festivities.

Meanwhile, Lucas offered Veronica an unexpected strategy to unravel her captor's odd connection to 10,000 BC.

Ty: I’d like you to be my best woman. You’ve seen me at my very worst and at my best. I know we haven’t known each other long, but it’s happening.
Eve: Ty, I would be honored. I would.

Silas: You’re worried about James? All those years ago, I swore I’d protect your son and keep him away from your husband. I failed. I’m sorry.
Caroline: You did what you could.

Silas & Caroline - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
Father & Son - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
James - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
Romantic Surprise - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
Silas in Danger - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
Celebrating - La Brea Season 2 Episode 11
