Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Ty and Paara get the chance to celebrate their nuptials?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 11, everyone prepared for the wedding.

However, the invitation of a controversial guest threatened to upend the festivities.

Meanwhile, Lucas offered Veronica an unexpected strategy to unravel her captor's odd connection to 10,000 BC.

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.