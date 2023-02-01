Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did the Harrises find the key to stop the sinkholes?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 8, the family arrived in 10,000 BC with a plan to shake things up.

Back in 10,000 BC - La Brea Season 2 Episode 8

As the family made one last push, they learned the would be trapped for the rest of their lives if they uploaded the virus.

Meanwhile, an unlikely leader rallied the Clearing to face an oncoming prehistoric threat.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Ella: Does this have anything to do with Lucas?
Veronica: We kissed. It was nice, which is why I’m getting rid of everything connected to the old me.

Ty: I’ve been thinking about something like that too. I asked Paara to marry me.
Ella: That’s wonderful, Ty.
Ty: But, in order to do that, I need a proper ring.
Ella: Do you want me to make one?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 8

