Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 13

Did the gang manage to find the rogue ambulance driver?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13, it quickly became clear that a paramedic was assaulting his patients.

Meanwhile, Fin gave Detective Bruno a tour of the Manhattan SVU, but not everyone was impressed with the decision.

Elsewhere, Benson tried to move on from her traumatic experience but realized there was a lot she still had to work through.

