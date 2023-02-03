Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 13

Did the gang manage to find the rogue ambulance driver?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13, it quickly became clear that a paramedic was assaulting his patients.

Determined to Get Justice - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Fin gave Detective Bruno a tour of the Manhattan SVU, but not everyone was impressed with the decision.

Elsewhere, Benson tried to move on from her traumatic experience but realized there was a lot she still had to work through.

Benson: Bruno wants to ride with us?
Fin: We already sort of talked about this.
Benson: The night Duarte died? You seriously expect me to remember anything from that night?

Muncy: That machine steal your girlfriend?
Valesco: No, I don't have a girlfriend. That machine just stole my 2 bucks.

Injured Victims - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
Facilitating a Tour - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
Is Velasco In Trouble? - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
Will Bruno Join The Team? - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
Welcoming Bruno - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
Chasing A Fake EMT - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13
