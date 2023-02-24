Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 15

Did Benson and Carisi manage to unravel their toughest case in years?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 15, a man with dementia confessed to murder, but the pair believed there was much more to the case.

Meanwhile, Fin pressed Velasco for the truth when rumors spread like wildfire around the squadroom.

What was happening, and more importantly, who was the root cause of the issues?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.