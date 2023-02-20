Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 1

at .

Did Magnum and Higgins pursue a relationship?

On Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1, things took a turn when the pair were forced to decide whether changing their relationship was worthwhile.

Held at Gunpoint - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Rick juggled being a new father and running La Mariana.

Who stepped in to help him in his time of need?

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Higgins: Besides, sneaking around might be kind of fun, in a naughty way.
Magnum: That's an even better point.

Juliet: On paper, we really don't make sense. The notion that opposites attract is a total myth. Our personalities are vastly different, and we disagree on pretty much everything.
Magnum: On the plus side, at least now when we have an issue, we can resolve those differences with make-up sex.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 Photos

Bringing News - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
Held at Gunpoint - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
New Father - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
Happy Magnum - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
Questioning Their Next Move -- Squatter - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 5
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 5 Episode 1