Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 1

at .

Who returned from the dead?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1, a surprising return left Red facing up to his past.

Aram - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Reddington resurfaced in Manhattan, six months after Wujing's escape from custody.

The Task Force investigated whether another conspiracy was brewing and whether someone from the past could be behind it.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 Quotes

Apparently, Raymond's back. And probably connected to an explosion that happened minutes ago in a townhouse on the Upper East Side.

Harlod

Ressler: The body we recovered from the Chinese Consulate is Jennifer Morris
Harlod: Morris. How do I know that name?
Dembe: Jennifer Morris was once on the blacklist. She was part of a heist crew that specialized in robbing criminals.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 Photos

Aram - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
Spoilers - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
Donald Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
Dembe and Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
Dembe Zuma - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 10
  3. The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 1