Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 1

Who returned from the dead?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1, a surprising return left Red facing up to his past.

Meanwhile, Reddington resurfaced in Manhattan, six months after Wujing's escape from custody.

The Task Force investigated whether another conspiracy was brewing and whether someone from the past could be behind it.

