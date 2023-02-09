Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 1

Did Barry and Iris manage to secure their future?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 1, the pair worked together on a map after realizing that time was not on their side.

However, they found themselves reliving the same day more than once.

Meanwhile, Joe had a heart-to-heart with Cecile about the big changes on the horizon.

Elsewhere, a surprising villain arrived in town with a crazy link to the past.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.l

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.