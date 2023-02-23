Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 3

What was happening in Central City?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 3, Barry and Iris started the long process of piecing together what was happening.

Team Flash worked together and recruited some unlikely allies to help.

Meanwhile, Allegra did her best avoid having a conversation with Chester.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.