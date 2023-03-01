Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 17 Review: Mural Arts

Hilarity ensued on Abbott Elementary, as per usual. The show continues to improve while finding the perfect balance of sarcastic quips and inspiring moments.

The show is at its best when the characters each have moments to shine, and they did shine.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 17 had multiple storylines that kept the viewers connected and engaged. Their bond and chemistry are apparent in every scene, and the fans will continue to return for this fantastic group of educators -- and Ava.

Jacob, a passionate educator, applied for a prestigious arts program and was approved. They would be able to design a mural that would last a lifetime.

He did not, however, expect their mural to be of sock puppets. His disdain for their new cultural icons was hysterical. As much as Jacob wants to be cool, woke, and on-trend -- he could not approve a mural featuring sock puppets with a distinct language.

Even Mr. Johnson got in on the fun, showcasing his sock puppet linguistics and embarrassing Jacob even further. Mr. Johnson always serves as a solid laugh, and this time was no exception -- his shade on Michael Jordan hit the spot.

Fortunately, Jacob had a heart-to-heart with a veteran teacher, Melissa, who explained the balance of freedom of expression and targeted lessons. His students created a mural with elements of the puppet show while including a glimpse into their future aspirations.

Mr. Johnson: Legacy is important. That's why my picture is hanging on the Wall of Flame for eating 50 spicy chicken wings at Wing Bowl.

Janine: Wait a second. That is you up there? I always thought that was Michael Jordan.

Mr. Johnson: I get that a lot. The only difference between that MJ and this MJ is I can hit a curve ball.

Permalink: I get that a lot. The only difference between that MJ and this MJ is I can hit a curve ball.

This moment was moving. One of the students expressed their desire to be a teacher because of Jacob. As much as this show portrays the lack of appreciation for educators, it holds them in high regard.

Melissa and Barbara joined forces to fight the potential threat of converting Abbott from public school to charter school. They listed all the reasons it would harm their students and their field. Barbara and Melissa's passion was lost on Ava, who was ambivalent about the entire process.

Sheryl Lee Ralph got to shed her prim and proper accent for a touch of British/Island flair, which was glorious. We need more of Undercover Barbara! As lovely as her character is, it's so much fun when she gets to be silly.

Before the episode ended, they got Ava on board, which lets us know this storyline will continue and they will all work together. Between Ava's schemes, Melissa's mobbish connections, and Barbara's prayer chain, they will surely make some progress and make us laugh along the way.

Barbara: They take our funding. Not to mention all the private money from wealthy donors with ulterior motives!

Ava: Weird cash swirling around? Don't threaten me with a good time?

Permalink: Weird cash swirling around? Don't threaten me with a good time?

Ava did show one of her rare moments of compassion when one of the student's mothers stopped by. Her son was kicked out of Addington charter school for his test scores. Ava welcomed him back with open arms.

Aside from leaving the kids in a burning building, Ava cares about those students. She cares about the underdog -- unless the underdog's name is Janine.

Speaking of Janine, she and Gregory talked about the kiss. Again, they both acknowledged it was a mistake -- no doubt angering fans worldwide. Their chemistry is so perfect, awkward, and adorable. But the tension of denial makes it better.

We would have sweet scenes but less situation comedy if they were to get together now. We would have lovey-dovey moments but less sexual tension. We would get to see them work out the relationship firsts, which is sweet, but would it have the comedy factor of the eternal "will they or won't they" storyline?

Keep me updated. This the type of excitement I need in my life. You a dork, but you messy girl. Erica

Permalink: Keep me updated. This the type of excitement I need in my life. You a dork, but you messy girl.

Janine having a friend to be her confidante is an excellent addition this season because she has always seemed so lonely beside her ex-boyfriend. So having Erica living vicariously through her is beneficial. This cuts down somewhat on her on-camera interview scenes but still gives us a glimpse into her thought process.

The Bonetown joke surpassed every joke in the episode. Tyler James Williams' facial expressions alone took that joke through the roof. His ability to mirror his character's thought process on his face is unrivaled.

This is the level of awkwardness that keeps this couple interesting to watch.

They both operate in such oblivion. The audience knows the joke before they realize it, which is comedic perfection. Their mini-fight over who would spill the beans to Maurice was so on point for their characters.

Why did this dinner with Maurice even happen? The thought process behind this outing made no sense for the average person, but for Janine and Gregory -- it was inevitable.

Hey, is that seat taken? Cause I can stand -- it builds chairacter. Janine

Permalink: Hey, is that seat taken? Cause I can stand -- it builds chairacter.

As close as they are and as much time as they spend together, why are they continually downplaying what happened? Was it less than nothing? They are in denial, and that may stem from fear.

However, Gregory is never typically afraid to jump head-first into a relationship. Why is this time different? Is it because he knows that Janine could be the one?



Or is he afraid that if they break up, their friendship will be over? Either way, they are emotionally close enough to have one honest, open conversation. These casual, brief chats in passing are not the appropriate context for this subject. At this point, it's painfully drawn out.

What are you hoping for Janine and Gregory now that they are both single?

Have you recovered from the smoky kiss?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

