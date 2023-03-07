Colman Domingo Wraps Filming Fear the Walking Dead

One of The Walking Dead universe's most popular actors has filmed his final scenes.

On Monday, Colman Domingo took to Instagram to reveal he had wrapped filming on Fear the Walking Dead.

"Victor Strand and Fear the Walking Dead changed my life," Domingo, who has been with the series since Fear the Walking Dead Season 2, shared.

"That is a series wrap on my guy!!!! All love for my dear casts of 8 Seasons, writers, producers, above the line, below the line, guests, weirdos, fans, fans, fans and fans," he wrote.

"It's been great! Season 8 starts May 14th on @amc_tv Thank you so my partners at AMC," the statement continues.

"I have much much love for you all. Thank you for pouring into me."

AMC revealed in January that Fear the Walking Dead would end with a 12-episode final season this year.

The news was a bit of a surprise because it seemed like the show would be the new flagship in the franchise after the conclusion of The Walking Dead in November 2022.

However, AMC's focus appears to be on The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, three spinoffs of the main show.

Victor Strand has been a huge presence in Fear the Walking Dead, so there's a good chance Domingo could pop back up in the franchise down the line.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Strand has been a pivotal part of the spinoff.

As a viewer, it's been great watching this arc play out, and I can't wait to see how it all comes to an end.

"The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned," the official logline reads for the final season.

"Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule."

"With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo."

What are your thoughts on the series wrapping production?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 8 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.