FBI: Most Wanted Casts Dylan McDermott's Daughter Collette McDermott

Dylan McDermott will star opposite his daughter, Colette McDermott, during an upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted.

People first reported the news, and CBS followed up with some plot details and photos for the exciting event, which airs Tuesday, April 11, at 10 p.m.

"The team jumps into action to find two missing coeds after their roommate Carly Cassidy's (Colette McDermott) older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room," the network teases of the episode.

"Also, Hana becomes distracted when she meets someone online."

Watching the father and daughter share the screen will be exciting, right?

Dylan McDermott joined the FBI: Most Wanted cast in 2022 as the new lead, replacing the departing Julian McMahon.

The actor opened up to People about sharing the screen with his daughter.

"She is in many ways who I want to be when I grow up," Dylan told the outlet.

"She got the whole package. She's a beautiful, loving, caring, sensitive, compassionate person. And I'm just so deeply proud of her."

"And the fact now that we get to be on this show together? Because [with] your kids, one minute you're holding them in your arms, and the next minute they're on screen with you — it's just surreal."

Colette said that working with her dad was fun.

"I really enjoy our friendship. I feel like we have a mutual respect for each other. It's so cool," the actress told People.

"We're able to really talk like friends a lot of the time. I'm really grateful for that," she says.

Before we get to the McDermotts sharing the screen, the FBI franchise will stage a three-show global crossover on Tuesday, April 4.

The three intrepid teams work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch FBI: Most Wanted online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.