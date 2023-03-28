Paramount Exec Weighs In On Yellowstone End Date Buzz, Confirms Matthew McConaughey Spinoff

The fate of Paramount Network's Yellowstone has been the topic of much debate in recent months.

But thankfully, it sounds like the reports over the show's demise and future spinoffs have been taken out of context.

In a new interview with THR, Paramount exec Chris McCarthy didn't have updates to share about the future of the Kevin Costner drama.

He did note that the show "wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come."

McCarthy also confirmed the existence of a spinoff with Matthew McConaughey.

Additionally, he mentioned that the series' fate is not tied to whether Costner returns to the original series.

This is excellent news because the initial Deadline report shared the possibility of the main series ending due to Costner departing and the most popular cast members moving to a new series with McConaughey as the lead.

While many fans were ecstatic about the prospect of bringing another prominent movie actor to the Yellowstone universe, there were some concerns about what would become of the main series.

There are reports that Costner didn't want to return for much of the second half of Yellowstone Season 5, offering up a few potential shooting dates.

In early February, Deadline stated that Costner only wanted to shoot for a week on the final six episodes of the season.

That wouldn't amount to enough scenes for more than one episode, which would be jarring for viewers.

Costner's lawyer shared a statement with Puck News about the situation, calling reports that Costner is holding up production an "absolute lie."

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer said.

"It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second."

"As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

It is nice to know that the next potential spinoff's fate is not tied to Yellowstone.

As one of the biggest shows on TV, there will be a desire from creatives to end it the right way.

With the ratings still high, the show could go on for years.

What are your thoughts on the latest developments?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.