Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Teen-Focused Drama Lifts Off at Paramount+

The Star Trek universe continues to expand at Paramount+.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been confirmed as the streaming service's fifth live-action series in the iconic universe.

The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production in 2024.

The series "will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism," according to the official logline.

"Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Alex Kurtzman, who oversees the Star Trek franchise, teams up with The CW's Nancy Drew creator for the series.

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny," the pair, who will serve as co-showrunners, said in a statement.

"For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves."

"The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted," the pair continue in the statement.

"Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

"We are excited to introduce 'Star Trek' fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY," said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming.

"Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term 'Star Trek' fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic 'Star Trek' universe."

"As we continue to explore more of the 'Star Trek' universe, we're thrilled to bring STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise," said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

"Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what 'Star Trek' has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet's leaders."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy joins current hits Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

