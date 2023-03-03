The Rookie Round Table: Are Angela and Wesley Safe?

Elijah's in prison, but does that mean he's done trying to destroy Angela and Wesley?

Our TV Fanatics, Denis, Jasmine, and Christine, are here to debate Elijah's future, Monica's machinations, and the future of Celina's relationship with her mom.

And did you catch all of the talk about kids between Lucy and Tim during The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17? Our round table sure did. Read on.

Elijah is behind bars, but is this the last we'll see of him? Will he come after Angela and her family again?

Denis: You can bet on it. Prison in Los Angeles is like a guarded vacation for him. I'm confident he has many of his people in there. And with who he met at the end, they will be up to some stuff.

Jasmine: Until he's dead, there's no last of Elijah. We'll see him again in no time. He can sit in prison and become a shot caller, plotting and pulling strings.

And by the way he ended things with mentions of revenge, he'll always be hellbent on getting back at Angela and Wesley.

Christine: Yeah, I couldn't understand why Angela and Wesley seemed so confident they were done with Elijah.

Short of being dead or in a maximum security federal prison where he would supposedly have no contact with anyone, he will come after them.

Monica played Elijah and the police off one another to her advantage. Did you expect that from her?

Denis: I didn't, and I was intrigued by it. Rarely does someone pull off a stunt like that. That ability makes her dangerous, and it's great that Nyla has her eyes on her.

Jasmine: I wasn't entirely surprised because Wesley has always emphasized that she's self-serving. It certainly made things interesting. I'll give her that.

Christine: I was surprised by how well she pulled it off. Despite being traumatized by Elijah threatening to feed her into the wood chipper, she managed to manipulate Elijah and the police. That's scarily impressive.

Should Angela have taken Elijah's bait and holstered her gun to fight him physically?

Denis: That was a mistake on her part. She acted out of pure emotions, which was exactly what Elijah was counting on. He could have overpowered her and gotten away or something worse.

Jasmine: Again, I love badass Angela moments, but it was stressing me out that she's PREGNANT and bare-knuckle brawling with a dude in an alley or whatever.

There were too many ways this could have gone wrong for her, and I was irritated that she didn't just take him in the way that she should have and allowed him to goad her.

Christine: That was dumb on her part. I know she wanted to kick his ass, but she's pregnant. That situation could have gone horribly wrong in so many ways.

Given that he just tried to strangle her partner to death, it would have made more sense to shoot him and deal with the consequences.

Were you surprised by how Lucy and Tim talked so openly about having kids together in the future?

Denis: I was like, "oh, we're there already?"

Jasmine: I was a bit, but this is where their years of experience with each other as friends and partners creep into their romantic relationship. They talked about it with such ease, like there was no other outcome than marriage and kids for them in the future.

I don't think that's something that would have happened if they just were two random people who started dating. In some ways, it accelerates their relationship. I think it's interesting how it reveals that, for now, at least, they think they're IT for each other.

Christine: Those were very telling moments! Neither of them flinched at the mention of kids, and they both seemed happy to think about that being in their future. It's great to see that they're on the same page, and it made for some very sweet moments.

Celina learned her mother lied to her about the circumstances of her sister's abduction and murder. Will their relationship ever be the same?

Denis: I don't think much will change. Celina is quite understanding and will understand that her mother was embarrassed to admit something like that.

Jasmine: I think there are some things they'll have to get through, but they'll be okay.

Christine: As much as I believe they'll get through this, I don't think it will ever be the same. Celina trusted her mother completely and has spent most of her adult life trying to protect her.

Knowing her mother lied for years about something this important will forever change their relationship. If nothing else, I'd expect Celina to stop hiding things to protect her mother. For better or worse, things will change for them moving forward.

Did Nolan do the right thing in keeping Celina involved in her sister's case? Should he have done anything differently?

Denis: Yes. Celina provides insight into the case that no one else would.

Jasmine: I thought he handled things well.

Christine: Nolan knew when to let Celina in and when to hold her at bay. I thought he did an excellent job of handling his rookie during a very sensitive case.

What, if anything, disappointed you during this installment?

Denis: I expected Elijah and Abril to team up, but it didn't happen. Even on The Rookie: Feds, Abril was poorly utilized. I would have liked to see them both together.

Jasmine: I agree that I expected more with the Elijah/Abril team-up.

Christine: I hated that they never mentioned Jack in the aftermath of the firefight at Angela and Wesley's. I wanted to hear that someone check that poor Jack didn't take a stray bullet, wasn't abducted, or wasn't traumatized by the entire event.

Also, there was too much talk about death. Harper told Monica she'd hold that file over her for five years or until she died. Wesley said he'd be telling the story about fighting off the attacker until he died. It made me very nervous.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this episode?

Denis: Nyla and Lopez kicking some Elijah ass. "This is so satisfying," I screamed while watching the scene.

Jasmine: Bridget Reagan was great in this episode, and I really enjoyed watching her plot and play both sides. I also loved how Nyla didn't buy anything she was saying.

Christine: I loved how Harper cut Monica no slack. Nyla didn't trust the redhead for a minute, and it was so much fun to watch.

Also, it's wonderful to see that Lucy and Tim are in such a good place and able to joke about what their future children will be like. They really made me smile.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer.