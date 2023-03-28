The White Lotus Season 3 Setting Revealed, and We Have Some Questions

Are you ready to check in to another White Lotus resort?

After months of rumors, we finally know where the hit HBO anthology series will be headed.

According to Variety, The White Lotus Season 3 will film in Thailand.

As you are probably well aware, The White Lotus Season 1 was filmed in Hawaii at a Four Seasons resort.

The White Lotus Season 2 followed that up with filming at a Four Seasons resort in Italy.

Will The White Lotus Season 3 continue the trend of being shot at Four Seasons resorts?

It's possible. The Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle

Recent reports suggested that series creator Mike White was scouting locations in Thailand, so having confirmation the show is headed to that location is not much of a surprise.

White also hinted that Asia could be a setting and that the third season could focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality," in a video shared by HBO alongside the season finale.

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said.

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Aside from hinting at the location, HBO and the creatives typically keep plot and casting details under wraps.

The White Lotus has been an enormous success story for HBO, so there is an incentive to keep the details quiet until nearer to transmission time.

The beauty of a series like The White Lotus is that each season features mostly new cast members.

There were some returning stars from the first for Season 2, but it's hard to imagine those same people returning.

With filming yet to begin, we probably shouldn't expect the new season to premiere until 2024 at the earliest.

Catch up on The White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max.

