The White Lotus Season 3 Setting Revealed, and We Have Some Questions

at .

Are you ready to check in to another White Lotus resort?

After months of rumors, we finally know where the hit HBO anthology series will be headed.

According to Variety, The White Lotus Season 3 will film in Thailand.

The Last Supper - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7

As you are probably well aware, The White Lotus Season 1 was filmed in Hawaii at a Four Seasons resort.

The White Lotus Season 2 followed that up with filming at a Four Seasons resort in Italy.

Dinner with Tanya - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3

Will The White Lotus Season 3 continue the trend of being shot at Four Seasons resorts?

It's possible. The Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle

Recent reports suggested that series creator Mike White was scouting locations in Thailand, so having confirmation the show is headed to that location is not much of a surprise.

White also hinted that Asia could be a setting and that the third season could focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality," in a video shared by HBO alongside the season finale.

What's Next? - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said.

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Aside from hinting at the location, HBO and the creatives typically keep plot and casting details under wraps.

Happiness - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7

The White Lotus has been an enormous success story for HBO, so there is an incentive to keep the details quiet until nearer to transmission time.

The beauty of a series like The White Lotus is that each season features mostly new cast members.

There were some returning stars from the first for Season 2, but it's hard to imagine those same people returning.

With filming yet to begin, we probably shouldn't expect the new season to premiere until 2024 at the earliest.

Daphne in Sicily - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1

What are your thoughts on the series heading to Thailand?

Hit the comments below.

Catch up on The White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max.

FOX Cheat Sheet: Is the Resident in Trouble?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The White Lotus Quotes

Tanya: You guys just pull out all the stops. You really do. Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always.
Manager: And you are in our blossom circle, so you are very important to us.
Tanya: But I was a petal, and I worked my way up to blossom.
Manager: You know that your husband is already here.
Tanya: Good, because he hasn't been responding to my texts.

That's a lot of fucking bags. Maybe she's moving to Italy.

Mia

The White Lotus

The White Lotus Photos

2022 Best Plot Twists Collage - The White Lotus
Shane and Rachel - The White Lotus
Nicole and Mark - The White Lotus
Belinda on Season 1 - The White Lotus
Happiness - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7
Quentin Plots - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7
  1. The White Lotus
  2. The White Lotus Season 3 Setting Revealed, and We Have Some Questions