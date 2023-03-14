TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Rises; 9-1-1 Hits Series Lows

It was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16, the planted spinoff of The Good Lawyer, managed 3.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The performance in total viewers was up a bit from previous weeks but steady in the demo.

ABC should make a decision on a pickup for The Good Lawyer in the coming weeks.

The Bachelor continued with 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

On NBC, The Voice (6.8 million/0.7 rating) increased in total viewers. vs. last week's premiere, but was steady among adults 18-49.

Quantum Leap followed with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 11 took a hit in the ratings, slipping to 4.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Both numbers mark series lows for the drama, and we expected better coming off last week's big cliffhanger.

An encore of Farmer Wants a Wife followed with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.4 million/0.5 rating) and NCIS (7 million/0.4 rating) both inched down, but Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 million/0.4 rating)and NCIS Hawai'i (5 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

The CW's All American (0.6 million/0.2 rating) and All American: Homecoming (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were relatively stable.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.