Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Owen find a new love interest?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10, he found himself in the company of a beautiful woman at a fundraiser, but did she have an ulterior motive for being there?

Meanwhile, Tommy found herself going up against her former employer, Paragon Medics.

The reason for the drama was due to their treatment of an emergency involving a dialysis patient.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.