Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 10

at .

Did Owen find a new love interest?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10, he found himself in the company of a beautiful woman at a fundraiser, but did she have an ulterior motive for being there?

Foot of the Bed -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Tommy found herself going up against her former employer, Paragon Medics.

The reason for the drama was due to their treatment of an emergency involving a dialysis patient.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Big Daddy knows how to pick a Sugar Momma.

Judd

Owen: So you're not the bartender.
Kendra: I was on break and wanted a Pinot Grigio.
Owen: And you just went back and got it?
Kendra: I take what I want.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

Going Stag -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
Secret Looks - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
Back At It -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
Not a Sellout -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
Tommy on Scene -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
Dapper Gentlemen -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 10
