Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Who helped Theo learn a tough life lesson?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 4, Theo struggled with some significant changes in his life.

Meanwhile, Gary and Maggie gained much more than breathing techniques at their birthing class.

Elsewhere, Rome and Regina's quest to hire a caregiver for Walter took an unexpected turn.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.