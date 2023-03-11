Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 15

at .

Did Danny manage to get a drug cartel boss to arraignment?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15, Danny joined forces with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates to complete the mission.

A Murder Gone Cold - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15

However, it quickly emerged that it was going to be more complicated and could harm the Reagans.

Meanwhile, Erin was thrust into the spotlight when she took on a highly contentious assault case involving a beloved basketball star.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15 Quotes

Woman: Officer Jenko!
Eddie: Do I know you?
Woman: You should. Ten months ago you told me my son was dead.
Eddie: I'm so sorry.
Woman: Don't give me that. You lied to me! You said that you would find Jamal's killer and today it is officially a cold case!

Guy runs the biggest cartel in Mexico, gets to be flown in on a private jet.

Danny

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15

