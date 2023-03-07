Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 8

at .

Did Roarke help a country music star?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8, the star arrived on the island with writer's block and fantasized about being anonymous to focus on the album.

A Vulnerable Discussion - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8

However, her assistant was shocked when Roarke also offered him a fantasy.

When their fantasies kicked off, they both swapped places, changing their view on the world in the process.

Watch Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Ruby: Okay, I’m sorry, I’m done gushing now.
Shay: Oh, you can gush all you want. Gushings what I live on. It’s my air.

Ruby: What is the rush? I don’t even see the plane yet.
Roarke: Oh, we’re not using the plane today.
Ruby: What, no plane? Wait a minute, did Javier quit?
Roarke: No, Javier didn’t quit. We’re using the boat.
Ruby: Oh. We have a boat?

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8 Photos

Shay and Beau Lead - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
Their Watchful Nature - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
A Vulnerable Discussion - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
You're FIRED! I QUIT! - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
Ruby and Isla - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
A Dilemma - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
  1. Fantasy Island
  2. Fantasy Island Season 2
  3. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 8
  4. Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 8