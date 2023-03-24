Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 5 Episode 2

How long did Callie stick around the Coterie?

On Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 2, things took a turn in the aftermath of the shooting.

Luca's Passion -tall - Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Gael searched for Isabella and his baby, leading to a game-changing decision.

Elsewhere, Alice tracked down a secret critic after someone submitted a complaint.

What was the complaint for, and more importantly, was it warranted?

Good Trouble Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

I wonder how all this is going to affect the relationship. Oh, I don't want to get in the middle. If Mariana hasn't told you that she and Joaquin are riding the bologna pony, then I don't want you to hear it from me. I had a little thing for Joaquin for a bit, but I dodged a bullet there. Oh my God, literally.

Kelly

Callie, you're the love of my life. My joy. My favorite client. I've loved you since the day I met you in your moms' backyard, and you gave me such a hard time. I want to share every sunrise and sunset with you. I want to support you in achieving your dreams. I want to have a family and grow old together. You're my heart, my soul, my everything. Callie Adams Foster, will you make me the happiest man alive? Will you marry me?

Jamie

