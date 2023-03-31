Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 12

Did the doctors manage to save Addison and the visiting doctor?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12, Teddy put the hospital on lockdown as pro-life supporters arrived in the hospital's time of need.

Meanwhile, Maggie was in hot water with Winston after not staying in the house.

Elsewhere, Jules' roommate made a surprise appearance, making the other doctors consider their future.

