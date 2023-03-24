Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 16

Did Benson manage to help a young widow?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16, an internet dating website was the source of terror for the woman when someone started stalking her.

Meanwhile, Muncy struggled with Velasco's absence, leading to one of the most emotional scenes of the series.

Elsewhere, a phone call from Stabler left Olivia in shock.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16 Quotes

Jenna: I feel bad. I was the one who pushed Zoe to get back on the market. My marriage is pretty boring. I wanted to live vicariously through her.
Benson: Life is a strange mix of beauty and pain and we can't control how it unfolds for the people we love.

Muncy: Captain, I noticed that Velasco's motorcycle isn't parked outside for the third day in a row.
Benson: Great work, detective, but I told you that Velasco is taking a few days off.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16 Photos

Muncy Misses Velasco - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
Catching an Online Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
The Newest Detective - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
Online Terror - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
Benson Welcomes a New Team Member - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
Churlish Joins the Team - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16
