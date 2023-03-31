Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 17

Was Muncy's brother the culprit?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 17, the search for a suspect drugging women's drinks in crowded bars left the SVU pointing the finger at someone close to one of their agents.

Meanwhile, Churlish made a risky move to impress Benson.

Elsewhere, a call from Rollins left Carisi with the hope they could reunite very soon.

