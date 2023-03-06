Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 2

Did the Task Force manage to take down the root of all their problems?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2, the gang worked to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game tied to Wujing with the help of a new team member.

Siya Malik - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Red and Cooper had opposing tactics when Agnes was bullied at school.

What did they do to stop the bullying?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2 Quotes

Raymond: If she's anything like her mother, she'll be a keen asset with a discerning eye.
Harlod: And you'll be okay with her?
Raymond: I believe the question is whether she'll be okay with me.

Mr. Redington, we don't have to be friends with one another. Like my mother, I'm extremely capable. And I can liaise with you, work besides you, smile at your jokes. But this is a professional relationship to me. Nothing more.

Siya

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2 Photos

Donald Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
Siya Malik - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
Siya - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
Donald - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
Anika De Deer - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 2
