Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 7

Did Iris manage to help an old friend?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 7, Nia Nal arrived in town because she needed assistance.

However, they both fell into a fever dream that made them question their lives.

Barry, Allegra, and Cecile joined forces to try to help them.

Elsewhere, Mark entertained Khione, but they both had different ideas of fun.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.