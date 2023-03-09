Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 5

How did Scheana feel about being left off the guest list?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 5, Katie planned a divorce party trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu.

As Scheana learned the news, she wondered whether Katie understood she was sorry for trying to set up Raquel and Tom.

Meanwhile, Schwartz was apologetic after throwing Katie out of Schwartz & Sandy's.

