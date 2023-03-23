Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 7

Which side did the team pick?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 7, things took a turn when James revealed he thought his friends were picking Raquel over him.

Meanwhile, Lala had a new man in her life, but found herself pondering whether there was a future.

Elsewhere, things took a turn for Ariana and Katie when they found the perfect location for their sandwich shop.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.