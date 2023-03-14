When Calls the Heart Season 10 Key Art Revealed: What Does it Mean?

The premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 10 is still months away, but the promotional train is revving up.

The poster for the upcoming season (premiering July 30 on Hallmark) dropped today, and it puts leading lady Erin Krakow front and center.

ET online was the first to share key art, and it sounds like there will be plenty of hope throughout the next season.

"Good things come to those who hope."

If you watch When Calls the Heart online, you know the series is set in Hope Valley, so we're inclined to believe the tagline has a double meaning here.

After When Calls the Heart Season 9, the hit cable drama was in a bit of a rut.

A renewal wasn't announced in time for the season finale, leaving fans to ponder whether the show would end.

When that renewal dropped much later than usual, it came with the caveat that the show would take an extended absence from Hallmark's schedule.

Thankfully, fans were given the premiere date for When Calls the Heart Season 10 last month, and that's not all:

The show landed a renewal for When Calls the Heart Season 11, keeping the show alive for longer.

That means fans have at least 24 episodes left in Hope Valley, which is great news.

"I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30," said Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement in February.

"This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can't wait for the Hearties to see what we've created for them!"

"And I'm so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11."

"We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!"

"Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world, and we are thrilled to share what's in store these next two seasons!"

The cabler has yet to release footage of the upcoming episodes.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on any changes on that front.

What are your thoughts on the key art?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.