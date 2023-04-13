Blue Bloods: Jennifer Esposito Returns for Deadly Season Finale

Blue Bloods is bringing some former stars into the mix for its upcoming season finale.

According to TV Line, Jennifer Esposito is returning as Jackie Curatola to help close out Blue Bloods Season 13, airing Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Esposito is an original star, appearing in the first three seasons of the Tom Selleck-led drama.

This will be her first time back on the show since 2012, which is very exciting for longtime fans.

You're probably wondering what brings Jackie back, and we have some information.

TV Line reports that Danny and Baez team up with their former colleague to unmask a serial killer.

Sounds intriguing, right?

It will be fun watching the dynamic between the trio as they set out to get some answers, but this being the season finale, it also makes us worried about how the season will wrap up.

Will we be left with an almighty cliffhanger all summer long?

We hope not because cliffhangers rarely have a worthwhile payoff nowadays.

We can only speculate until the final episode airs on Friday, May 19.

Jennifer followed up Blue Bloods with roles in Mistresses, Taxi Brooklyn, NCIS, Blindspot, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Boys, and Nora from Queens.

TV Line also confirmed another comeback for the final episode of the season.

Sami Gayle will return as Nicky Reagan-Boyle for the first time since 2020.

When a show has been on as long as Blue Bloods, there are always opportunities to bring form cast members back.

That may continue into the recently ordered Blue Bloods Season 14.

The next season wasn't assured for the drama series due to ballooning costs associated with the show.

Reports emerged that the cast taking a pay cut triggered a renewal late last month.

"BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.