Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 4-03-23: Are Sparks Between Hope and Harris Set-Up For Another Bo Rescue?

Hope has always been unlucky in love, except with Bo. Patrick Lockhart, Aiden Jennings, and Harris Michaels all turned out to be bad guys. In two of those cases, Bo rescued Hope when her new boyfriend turned violent, and in the third, he watched from Heaven while working toward a divine intervention. And let's not forget what happened when Hope almost married Larry Welch! According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-03-23 sparks fly between Hope and a newly-deprogrammed Harris while Bo puts a plan into motion to build a new Kriakis empire. But could this all be an elaborate set-up for Bo to once again rescue his Fancy Face from an evil lover? It wouldn't make sense for Bo and Hope not to be endgame. These two have loved each other for decades and always find their way back to each other, no matter what. Bo's "death" and resurrection as a Kiriakis goon shouldn't be a match for this couple. Hope's "death" and brainwashing by Princess Gina wasn't, so now the shoe is merely on the other foot. If history is any indication, whatever spell Megan still has over Bo will be broken when he and Hope set eyes on each other. Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Bo and Hope Start Gallery The only question is whether Harris will turn evil again. The usual pattern is for Bo to intervene while a man violently threatens Hope, but we don't need that. It might be more compelling for Harris to remain a good guy, so Hope has to make a legitimate choice. Harris' heartbreak at losing Hope to Bo would make for stronger drama than Bo rescuing Hope from yet another would-be murderer. I still haven't forgiven Days of Our Lives for ruining Aiden, killing him, and resurrecting him just to have him be under Andre Dimera's thumb a second time. Leaving Harris alone wouldn't compensate for that, but it would be a start. Plus, if Harris stays un-brainwashed, he can stay in Salem and search for new love after Hope returns to Bo. Just once, I'd like one of these pop-up characters to stick around after Hope and Bo reunite. Before that can happen, Bo needs to clear his head and stop trying to build a new Kiriakis empire. Kayla's not afraid to stand up to her baby brother, but Bo isn't listening. A clip in the spoiler video has him dressing up in a suit and fake glasses to convince a guard somewhere that he's Shane Donovan! I'm unsure how he expects to pull this off since Shane speaks with a distinctive British accent and looks nothing like Bo. Still, I suppose anything's possible if Shane can convincingly impersonate Stefano, who was broader-shouldered and had an Italian accent. Check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers below for the week of 3-04-23.

Steve and Hope face off with Megan.

If Megan tells Steve and Hope that Bo took Kayla, they'll likely think she's fooling around and demand the "truth."

I can't imagine a scenario where Hope doesn't rush off to look for B o upon learning he's alive, but her affair with Harris is supposed to heat up in Greece, so maybe they set off together to look for her.

It would be something if the two of them got closer while knowing that it'll be all over if Hope finds Bo! But Harris is also supposed to tell Andrew he's worried that the ECT didn't completely clear up his brainwashing -- could that foreshadow trouble ahead?

Chanel takes action against Sloan while Paulina directly confronts her.

Ugh. I understand why the ladies are doing this, but it won't help!

All they're doing is giving Sloan ammunition to turn the tables and convince a judge that they're the ones who are harassing her.

Paulina and Chanel should get a restraining order against Sloan and let Shawn or Rafe cart her away next time she gets in their faces. That would be far more satisfying than trying and failing to handle her on their own.

Gwen doesn't want to hear Leo's gossip about Xander and Chloe.

Leo thinks he's got a winning gossip column now that he's taken out-of-context photos of Chloe and Xander. But Gwen doesn't want to hear about this.

Has Leo forgotten that Gwen is still heartbroken that Xander doesn't want to be with her?

Hopefully, Gwen won't publish that photo, but this story isn't going anywhere good, no matter what happens next.

Rachel pushes Chloe's buttons.

Of course.

Chloe should be able to handle a bratty six-year-old. She overpowered and killed a drug cartel boss who kidnapped her, for goodness sake! And doesn't she have experience dealing with kids since she has a 12-year-old son?

Viewers might find Chloe and Brady a more palatable couple if Chloe wasn't constantly being written as weaker and stupider than she is for the sake of their story. Just saying.

Stefan toys with Nicole and EJ, but later, EJ gets what he needs to take Stefan down!

Stefan should stick to his original plan to stay away from Gabi until the six months are up.

He invites Trask over to flirt with him so EJ will think he's over Gabi, but how can he expect that nonsense to work?

Stefan shouldn't feel confident that his plan worked and sneak off to meet Gabi; that's just asking for trouble.

Eric admits that he is starting to have doubts about Sloan.

It's about time Eric got a clue.

His doubts will probably last five seconds, but at least he has them.

And he's sharing them with Abe, the most rational man in Salem and the person Eric is most likely to listen to.

Kayla refuses to help with Bo's plan.

Kayla's refusal to help Bo won't stop him from going full steam ahead.

He might even rope her into it. Refusals don't mean much in Salem; everyone's no always becomes a yes within minutes.

Bo's plan is silly, but the bigger question s: what does he think he will gain from impersonating Shane?

Sparks fly between Hope and Harris in Greece!

This is a terrible idea.

As discussed above, the only way this ends is with Bo and Hope reuniting.

Harris'll get his heart broken. Let's hope it doesn't turn him back into a bad guy.

