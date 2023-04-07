Fire Country Season 1 Episode 18 Review: Off the Rails

Awareness is what makes Fire Country what it is. Nothing is left to chance.

Inmate firefighters and station 42 found themselves in the middle of a wrecked train and bus on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 18.

The trauma Eve had been accumulating throughout finally became too much to bear, and she nearly botched the whole operation by behaving carelessly.

Jake was not over one of the most upsetting events of his life when he was accused of being an arsonist, and no one supported or showed trust in him. This prompted Dr. Lilly Crawford to show up unannounced and support her son.

One of our biggest criticisms about the show was how much they kept putting Eve through traumatic situations and then moving on as if nothing had happened.

From having a building come crashing down and nearly killing her and a girl she was seeing to pulling off a rescue with one broken arm and Rebecca dying to save her, she has been through a lot.

Trauma can't be avoided in a show about first responders, but too much of it becomes unhealthy. This was something our round table team discussed.

Jake: I'm saying 9 days since I was accused of being an arsonist, and you haven't apologized to me.

Eve: Well, I didn't accuse you.

Jake: No. You didn't defend me, either. You didn't even ask me to see how I'm doing.

Eve: What's the last time you asked me how I'm doing?

Jake: How you been? I'm genuinely asking.

Eve: Since Rebecca? No great. But I started following chief's order. Fire, family, and beer. Permalink: Since Rebecca? No great. But I started following chief's order. Fire, family, and beer.

She was aware that she was experiencing a lot. She did ask for leave, but Vince thought she could soldier on. When an emergency called, she answered, and the conversation ended there.

It turned out the glass had been filling up, and now it was to the brim.

Eve is usually thoughtful and careful when doing something. She might have a problem following authority when her intuitions tell her the authority figure is wrong, but she knows how to deal with dangerous situations.

The amount of carelessness she showed during the emergency was shocking. It would have been infuriating if one didn't understand what she had been through. She had resulted to masking her pain with alcohol, but it reached a point the duct tape couldn't hold on much longer.

It was heartbreaking to watch Eve crumble despite being one of the strongest characters in the show.

The train wreck was almost poetic, considering what her life had become.

There was a bit of good news with Bode being up for parole, but that didn't stop him from staying in his head too much.

Sometimes one can forget that Bode had been on a bad path before incarceration. Prison and fire camp kept him on the narrow despite the lack of freedom. Maybe lacking freedom was what he needed.

Freedom is great, but like everything else, one has to pay for how one uses it. And Bode had not used his in the best way.

What if I don't parole? What if I do, and I fall apart without fire camp? Bode Permalink: What if I don't parole? What if I do, and I fall apart without fire camp?

It was a valid concern he had about what would happen if his parole hearing went how he wanted. Would he fall back to his old habits? Will he find himself back in prison because he can't control himself?

But the Bode who robbed someone at gunpoint all those years ago is not the current Bode.

That Bode was alone. He had no family or friends. And if he did have friends, they were not the kind to lead you on a good path.

This Bode is on good terms with his family; he is in love and has found friendship and brotherhood. What was lacking before is not anymore. He has people in his life. People are the most effective at keeping you focused on what's important.

Apart from being cute, his little walk with Gabriela opened his eyes to something. He had a bright future ahead of him. He had something or someone worth fighting for. That would keep him on the right path.

Meanwhile, Manny was slowly digging himself out of his mess, one meeting at a time.

He can attest that he would rather not be an addict and avoid the meetings altogether, but even in the tightest of places, there is a path. And his path came in the form of a romantic partner.

My mind hasn't changed about the job. But I seem to remember you made two offers. Manny Permalink: My mind hasn't changed about the job. But I seem to remember you made two offers.

Permalink: My mind hasn't changed about the job. But I seem to remember you made two offers.

Wasn't it good to see him get some action after all this while?

Jake's mom made an impromptu visit after she learned that her son had been accused of arson and no one stood up for him.

The visit helped in more ways than one because it freed Jake from some big secrets he'd been keeping for a long time. It takes a toll on a child to keep a secret as huge as his father had another family.

You know, you have your own son. And my son, he doesn't look like Bode. He doesn't share your privilege. And he had to deal with that investigation. Lilly Permalink: You know, you have your own son. And my son, he doesn't look like Bode. He doesn't share your...

These past two episodes have been challenging for Jake but have also given him more peace than he had ever seen.

Kane Brown made his acting debut, but with so much happening, Robin faded into the background without much impact on the episode.

I make that assessment with some reservations because everything seems to be calculated. Who knows? He might return for his bag full of money.

The episode was punctuated by one big emergency that, despite its scale, it didn't feel like others we are used to. Sure enough, it was shocking but too big for its own good. It didn't draw one in like usual, but you can't have all winners.

Extra thoughts

Between smoothing things with Jake, holding their breath for Bode's parole, and trying to figure out what's eating Eve, Vince, and Sharon will have a lot cut for them.

There was no mention of the kidney problem again, which begs the question: did it heal?

That bag carries more than money, and its presence in Little Rock cannot be good.

