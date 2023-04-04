Grey’s Anatomy’s Caterina Scorsone Reveals Horrifying House Fire: ‘We Escaped With Less Than Shoes on Our Feet’

Grey's Anatomy veteran Caterina Scorsone took to social media this week to detail a personal tragedy she suffered earlier this year.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, the Amelia Shepherd actress revealed that her house burned down.

"A couple of months ago my house burned down," the star said at the top of the post.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," she recalled.

"When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

"One thing about fires: they happen fast," Scorsone said in the post.

"I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet."

"But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

The star revealed that her pets were not as fortunate and the family "lost all four of our pets" in the fire.

Scorsone notes that it is a loss "we are still dealing with, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Scorsone shared a photo of her destroyed home.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," she wrote.

"The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful."

The star went on to add that she finds community very important and that people showed up for her during her time of need.

"This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community," she continued.

"This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you, Trey!)

"Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.

"Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland, who sent clothing and supplies, and my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids.

"Thank you to my team, who made everything easier."

"Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."

In the comments section of the post, Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy co-stars were present.

Camilla Luddington wrote, "What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved!"

"You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours," added Jake Borelli (aka Levi).

Added Chris Carmack (aka Link):

"I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances."

"Love to you and the family," he added.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

