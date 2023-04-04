Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Reveals Why She's Leaving After Nine Seasons

Grey's Anatomy will soon say goodbye to another familiar face.

Kelly McCreary announced her exit after nine seasons last month, with her final episode set to air next week.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, McCreary opened up about her decision to exit the long-running medical drama.

The star said that the decision is "creative," which could hint that she was not impressed with the recent developments for the character.

McCreary said she has "lived with and loved Maggie Pierce for nine years. It's a long time."

She explained that "at the beginning of every season, I think about Maggie's origins, and I think about how she's grown and how she's transformed."

"I always think about the fact that she is of Ellis Grey stock, and she's got that hunger, that ambition," McCreary added.

"I always reflect on how that has transformed her and how that compares with the family she's created, the community that she's built," she continued.

"It's about people coming there to grow up and move on."

While fans await her final episode, McCreary said it will "be super fun for one thing. It's going to be joyful and really, really fun."

The actress promised there would be some tears.

"There are going to be tears. I'll be sad, but I can't help but just be really full of gratitude for the whole experience and the family and the community that I built along the way. "

"It's life-changing and there is more ahead and I'm grateful for that too," she concluded.

In a recently released teaser for the episode, Maggie weighs up a new career in Chicago, something that takes her half-sister, Amelia, by surprise.

Grey's Anatomy recently said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo as a series regular, and if the series has taught us anything, former stars tend to pop back up.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

