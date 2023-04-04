Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Reveals Why She's Leaving After Nine Seasons

at .

Grey's Anatomy will soon say goodbye to another familiar face.

Kelly McCreary announced her exit after nine seasons last month, with her final episode set to air next week.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, McCreary opened up about her decision to exit the long-running medical drama.

Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023

The star said that the decision is "creative," which could hint that she was not impressed with the recent developments for the character.

McCreary said she has "lived with and loved Maggie Pierce for nine years. It's a long time."

Scrutinizing the Method - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

She explained that "at the beginning of every season, I think about Maggie's origins, and I think about how she's grown and how she's transformed."

"I always think about the fact that she is of Ellis Grey stock, and she's got that hunger, that ambition," McCreary added. 

"I always reflect on how that has transformed her and how that compares with the family she's created, the community that she's built," she continued.

"It's about people coming there to grow up and move on."

Gym Time - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

While fans await her final episode, McCreary said it will "be super fun for one thing. It's going to be joyful and really, really fun."

The actress promised there would be some tears.

"There are going to be tears. I'll be sad, but I can't help but just be really full of gratitude for the whole experience and the family and the community that I built along the way. "

"It's life-changing and there is more ahead and I'm grateful for that too," she concluded.

Gossiping Sisters -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

In a recently released teaser for the episode, Maggie weighs up a new career in Chicago, something that takes her half-sister, Amelia, by surprise.

Grey's Anatomy recently said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo as a series regular, and if the series has taught us anything, former stars tend to pop back up.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

There's a reason I said I'd be happy alone. It wasn't 'cause I thought I'd be happy alone. It was because I thought if I loved someone and then it fell apart, I might not make it. It's easier to be alone, because what if you learn that you need love and you don't have it? What if you like it and lean on it? What if you shape your life around it and then it falls apart? Can you even survive that kind of pain? Losing love is like organ damage. It's like dying. The only difference is death ends. This? It could go on forever.

Meredith

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Examining Their Bias - The Company You Keep
New Interns on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy
Addison Treats Connor -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12
Multiple Lives - Grey's Anatomy
Addison's Plight - Grey's Anatomy
Training Day Leaders -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Reveals Why She's Leaving After Nine Seasons