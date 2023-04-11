Law & Order: SVU Surprise: Kelli Giddish Returns as Rollins... With a Big Announcement

Law & Order: SVU could be righting one of its biggest mistakes.

Months after Kelli Giddish was let go from the hit NBC procedural, the star is reportedly closing in on a return for the upcoming Law & Order: SVU Season 24 finale, set to air sometime in May.

Giddish's comeback as Rollins will follow her appearance in the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3.

The star's guest stint on the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff was planned at the time of her exit from SVU.

TV Line first reported the news and also broke the following bombshell:

Rollins will be pregnant when viewers next see her in the Law & Order universe.

News of Giddish's exit after 12 seasons broke in August, ahead of the premiere of Law & Order: SVU Season 24.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," the star shared in a statement at the time.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."

"I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

There was backlash about the decision to write out one of the show's most popular cast members, with Variety reporting that the call came from above, and despite pushback from series star Mariska Hargitay, the decision had been made.

Even though the news came out of the blue, the series crafted a goodbye -- for now -- plot for Rollins.

At this stage, it's unclear whether Giddish could return more permanently next season... or on the original series or Law & Order: Organized Crime.

NBC renewed all three Law & Order series for the 2023-24 season this week.

What are your thoughts on the comeback?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

