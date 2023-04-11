Law & Order: SVU Surprise: Kelli Giddish Returns as Rollins... With a Big Announcement

at .

Law & Order: SVU could be righting one of its biggest mistakes.

Months after Kelli Giddish was let go from the hit NBC procedural, the star is reportedly closing in on a return for the upcoming Law & Order: SVU Season 24 finale, set to air sometime in May.

Giddish's comeback as Rollins will follow her appearance in the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3.

Rollins Departs SVU - Law & Order: SVU

The star's guest stint on the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff was planned at the time of her exit from SVU.

TV Line first reported the news and also broke the following bombshell:

Rollins is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Rollins will be pregnant when viewers next see her in the Law & Order universe.

News of Giddish's exit after 12 seasons broke in August, ahead of the premiere of Law & Order: SVU Season 24.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," the star shared in a statement at the time.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

A Complicated Web / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."

"I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

There was backlash about the decision to write out one of the show's most popular cast members, with Variety reporting that the call came from above, and despite pushback from series star Mariska Hargitay, the decision had been made.

Even though the news came out of the blue, the series crafted a goodbye -- for now -- plot for Rollins.

Trouble in Paradise - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

At this stage, it's unclear whether Giddish could return more permanently next season... or on the original series or Law & Order: Organized Crime.

NBC renewed all three Law & Order series for the 2023-24 season this week.

What are your thoughts on the comeback?

NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Law & Order: SVU Quotes

Who is she? Some velvet housecat?

Fin

I couldn't keep her room the same, you know, a little girl's room. Grief wasn't meant to stay fixed.

Aretha's mother

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Photos

Trying to be a Team Player - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18
Muncy Interrogates a Perp - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18
Dropped Complaint - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18
Fin Investigates a Tycoon - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18
A Tycoon Enabler - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18
Spoiled Rich Boy - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18

Law & Order: SVU Videos

Law & Order: SVU - 5 Episodes Based on Big Name Cases
Law & Order: SVU - 5 Episodes Based on Big Name Cases
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish Talk SVU Finale: Who is the Baby Whisperer?
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish Talk SVU Finale: Who is the Baby Whisperer?
Law & Order: SVU Clip: Welcome, T.R. Knight
Law & Order: SVU Clip: Welcome, T.R. Knight
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Surprise: Kelli Giddish Returns as Rollins... With a Big Announcement