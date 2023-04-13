Next Level Chef Exclusive Sneak Peek: Shay's Bad Day Includes a Little Chef Ramsay Impression

As the competition grows stiffer with each episode, we can expect that some of the up-to-now darlings are going to feel the heat.

It seemed as if the same people were going to eliminations week after week, and many of the faces we've seen haven't had to go head-to-head in the eliminations very often, if at all.

But it looks like Chef Shay might find himself in the hot seat with his latest dish.

It looks a little like a flank steak or skirt steak and baked macaroni and cheese.

As much as I love to eat, I do not know the cuts of meat to see them, but if it is flank or skirt steak, they aren't easy cuts of meat to work with in a timed setting.

The macaroni and cheese (again, guessing here) looks like dressed up and baked Kraft, but that can't be right!

Geez, the more I talk about it, the more like Chef Ramsay I'm becoming.

"This looks like this is sort of badly presented," Chef Ramsay says about Chef Shay's dish.

Let's be honest, "sort of badly presented" isn't what anybody wants to hear from a judge's lips in regard to their plating.

But something tells me that Shay was already aware that his dish might not be up to snuff.

When the cameras caught up to him, Chef Shay did a cute little impression of Chef Ramsay saying, "What a shame," because he was right. It's never good to hear those words from Chef Ramsay's lips, either.

Chef Arrington was looking for Kimchi and thought the gorgonzola (in the sauce?) was overpowering.

It's definitely not a good day for Chef Shay.

Presentation-wise, it looks OK to me. I can't comment on the strong sauce, but if Chef Shay sat that dish in front of me, I'd at least make an attempt to gobble it right down.

Shay's got a good sense of humor about the topic. I'm often amazed at how good-humored the contestants are after receiving a browbeating from one of their mentors.

Will Shay be heading into the eliminations?

Take a look at the clip now:

It's always a gamble playing "Guess who's going to the elimination round." Half the time, I can't even tell after the chefs have their little secret meeting after the tastings.

Not to mention that these clips can be nothing but a tease, and Chef Shay might be right as rain while two other chefs find little disasters on their plates, too.

To find out if Shay's dish passes muster, you need to watch Next Level Chef tonight at 8/7c only on FOX, and you can catch up the next day on Hulu.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.