Power Book II: Ghost Exclusive Clip: Dre Wants Revenge

The fallout from Lorenzo’s murder is about to be insane.

With Lorenzo gone, the Tejada family will have to find a way to move forward and figure out what their family looks like without Lorenzo at the top.

As you’ll see in this exclusive clip from Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 6, Monet has thoughts about whom she wants to lead the family, and Dru is looking for revenge.

The Tejada children will understandably be reeling from Lorenzo’s murder and looking for someone to blame.

Starting a war isn’t in anyone’s best interest, but it’s hard to see reason when you’re dealing with complicated emotions.

Of course, the kids don’t realize what really happened, and they’ll be working with the Castillos to get revenge, which could make things very, very messy for everyone.

And moving against the Russians could be devastating in the long run.

Elsewhere during this hour, we’ll see Tariq dealing with the fallout from Lauren’s reappearance, and we have to imagine he’ll have a hard time reconciling his feelings regarding Effie and Brayden.

The three of them have been thick as thieves all season, but now that Tariq knows they lied to him, he’ll have to figure out what he wants to do about the two most important relationships in his life.

And it’s not just about whether or not he still wants to date Effie or be friends with Brayden. He has to think about the business side of things as well.

With Noma continuing to loom over them, they have to work together to move product and whatever else she asks of them, so will he be able to put his hurt feelings aside for the good of the team?

It’s a really tall ask, but he may not have a choice.

This hour will also bring us more Lauren, who has to figure out what’s next for her now that she’s out of witness protection.

She will have some serious things to think about, as will many of the characters during this season, as things continue to heat up during this exhilarating Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

Check out the exclusive clip below and drop all your predictions about the hour in the comments!

You can watch Power Book II: Ghost on Fridays at 8/7c on Starz.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.