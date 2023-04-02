Ride Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Rodeo And Juliet

Ride continued to be dramatic and entertaining as we learned more family secrets about almost everyone.

While Isobel tried to get another investor for the ranch in Ride Season 1 Episode 2, Missy felt like she was nothing more than Austin's widow, and Valeria harbored some painful secrets.

I never expected them to drop hints on Cash and Missy's relationship so quickly, but since I'm invested in them, I'm glad they did.

I initially thought they brought Austin back to life when he returned while Cash and Missy were flirting and thought it was too soon to play that card.

I soon realized that was a flashback, but Austin's ghost still interfered with Missy moving on.

Part of it was working with Cash as his coach. Cash felt frustrated that he always seemed to be in his brother's shadow as second best.

Cash: Come on, I don’t want you to waste your life on another McMurray.

Missy: That is not your choice to make.

Cash: No, apparently, it’s my mother’s.

Missy: For the record, I’m not wasting my life. I’m good at this!

Permalink: For the record, I’m not wasting my life. I’m good at this!

Permalink: For the record, I’m not wasting my life. I’m good at this!

However, Missy was even more upset that she couldn't have success as a Frontier ambassador without being known as Austin's widow.

She hated that she had to exploit her grief even to let Frontier let her work from the ranch. She couldn't even get Desiree Lockheart to agree to have her speak on her show until she mentioned she was Austin's widow.

Her accomplishments didn't matter. It was only about the McMurray name.

Unfortunately, no one pays attention to the women who support their men or those who analyze their rides and coach them. The wives and unofficial coaches often go unrecognized, and that's what happened to Missy.

She did trick riding and helped Austin win races, but people only cared about his glory days. Until Cash called in pretending to be a reporter.

In a scene that mirrored the beginning one, he wondered where Missy wanted to be in five years.

I hope I can remind people that it’s okay to be lost sometimes and to know where you want to be in five years, let alone next week. If I’ve done that, then I think I’ve done my job. Missy Permalink: I hope I can remind people that it’s okay to be lost sometimes and to know where you want to...

Permalink: I hope I can remind people that it’s okay to be lost sometimes and to know where you want to...

That gave her the courage to think of herself and thank Frontier for taking a chance on her, knowing she may have lost her job.

While Missy and Austin may have been married, how well did they know each other? It seemed Austin didn't even know his wife loved dancing horses.

That was all Cash, and he gave that Andalusian box to his brother, which Missy kept saying meant Austin knew her so well.

Cash made his brother look better in Missy's eyes. I suspect he joined the Marines because it hurt too much to see them together.

I'm unsure how long it'll take them to reunite, as it seemed the two were about to get together when Austin returned last time and proposed. This is messy and fun.

Gus Booker could also put a wrench in their plans since he's interested in investing and Missy. Gus is charming and knows what he wants.

While Isobel and Missy were charmed by Gus, the rest of the family was not as easily swayed, especially Cash. He seemed threatened by how much time Gus spent with Missy, while Valeria was uneasy with how easily Gus threw money around.

If the guy swoops into town, and offers to save the day, no strings attached while wooing the resident widow, I’m not buying it. Neither are you. Cash Permalink: If the guy swoops into town, and offers to save the day, no strings attached while wooing the...

Permalink: If the guy swoops into town, and offers to save the day, no strings attached while wooing the...

I'm curious why Hank was so anxious to introduce Gus to the McMurrays. What did he get out of this investment?

Are he and Isobel involved or just close friends since they've known each other since they were kids?

Gus seemed like a natural on the ranch, but what are his reasons for wanting to leave the family oil business?

Is it merely because he's such a massive fan of Missy's, or does he want to help the McMurrays?

I can understand why the family is hesitant to trust an outsider, but I also understand why Isobel wanted to take help from anyone that offered it.

They're desperate, and she doesn't want to lose another son to bull riding.

All of Valeria's digs made me wonder who hurt her. Did her family abandon Valeria since she said nature was cruel?

It doesn’t matter! All rich people are the same. They think everything’s for sale! Valeria Permalink: It doesn’t matter! All rich people are the same. They think everything’s for sale!

Permalink: It doesn’t matter! All rich people are the same. They think everything’s for sale!

While it applied to the cow rejecting baby calves, I wondered why she sees Isobel as a maternal figure.

She saw the McMurrays as the only family she ever knew, so she wanted to repay them with her idea of getting sheep from Mr. Rigby and making a profit once it was sheering time.

Valeria was willing to do anything to earn her spot back in the family, even if it meant selling her horse when she learned Mr. Rigby still held a grudge against her.

I loved how Tuff protected Valeria even when he doubted her. They have a big brother, little sister vibe, and he wouldn't let anyone else take advantage of her.

They made such a good team that Isobel rewarded them by making them permanent partners.

How does Valeria know Tucker Clarke? Her entire demeanor changed when Tuff mentioned him.

Valeria barely glanced when she saw Tuff with Julian at the bar, but Tuff was on high alert when he saw her meeting Tucker at the same one. Can he save her before she's in too deep?

While this episode answered some questions, now I have more. Did Cash never tell Missy his true feelings? What does Tucker Clarke want with Valeria, and can Tuff help her?

We love to hear feedback, so I'd love your opinion on Hallmark's new family drama and your favorite relationships. Comment below.

To catch on any of the McMurray family drama, you can watch Ride online via TV Fanatic.

Ride airs at 9/8c on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.