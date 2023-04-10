Succession: Brian Cox Reacts to Game-Changing Final Season Twist

Succession fans, we hear you.

Succession Season 4 Episode 3 was a lot to process as it shocked fans everywhere by killing off Brian Cox's Logan Roy, changing the narrative with seven episodes of Succession Season 4 remaining.

In a new interview with Deadline, Cox delved into how he discovered the twist and tried to keep it a secret.

The actor revealed that series creator Jesse Armstrong told him Logan was being killed off right before Succession Season 4 started production.

"I'm very proud of myself, that I managed to keep this secret," Cox explained, expounding as follows:

"You know, I thought, wow, Brian, for the first time ever, you've actually kept a secret. It's such a big secret."

While the development represents a big narrative shift for the final season, Cox wanted the paparazzi to think he was still filming the show.

In today's world, it's easy to figure out who may and may not be on projects any longer based on paparazzi photos and eagle-eyed fans.

As a result, the show prepared to do a fake scene with Cox at the church "just to throw people off the scent."

However, the scene was never actually shot because of time constraints, but that didn't stop Cox from showing up on the show's set.

"So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church, I can't remember where the church was, uptown, and what happened was, I was about to do that, and then they called me and said, you don't need to come in now," he recalled.

"And I said, I do. And they said, what? I said, I'm coming in. They said, yeah, but we're not doing the scene."

"I said, look, I'm coming in, because I know there's going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they're going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in," the actor shared with Deadline.

"So, I said to my driver, I said, Joe, let's go, we're going. So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan's at the funeral, what is he doing?"

"You see, and if I hadn't done that, if I hadn't come, they would've gone, it's Logan's funeral."

"And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn't even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film."

Indeed, there would have been plenty of rumors surrounding Cox's future with the show, so we're thankful this was kept under wraps until the last possible second.

It's certainly exciting to consider the future for the Roy family.

With seven episodes remaining, we have to imagine there's going to be a lot of family drama as the questions surrounding who will take over from Logan ramp up.

What are your thoughts on the developments?

Are you surprised?

What do you expect to happen in the final episodes of the season?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Succession on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

