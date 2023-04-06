The Power Sneak Peek: Is it Chance or Devine Intervention?

Have you been watching Prime Video's The Power?

The series follows women around the world after they suddenly discover their ability to produce electricity from within their bodies.

That discovery opens up an endless array of discussions about women's place in society and the power struggle between the sexes.

TV Fanatic is offering an exclusive clip for The Power Season 1 Episode 4, "The Day of the Girls."

It's one of my favorite scenes of the season, in which Allie (Halle Bush) is trying to find her footing as a leader in the new era.

Allie is the only character with the new power who has experienced a voice in her ear, urging her to explore her newfound power and its capabilities.

The clip suggests that while Allie has never given her opinion on who or what the voice in her ear may be, she could view it as God, an extraordinary and powerful female who might have finally gotten tired of waiting for the battle of the sexes to end by giving females the leg up they finally need.

It's terrible to think that it would take a stunning show of physical strength unmatched by males for females to gain equality on this earth.

But let's be real. If you're a female, you've likely thought about it, and short of something miraculous like spawning a new organ to tip the scale, it does sometimes seem like equality will never be achieved.

Brute force is a powerful thing. It gives someone an unfair advantage, especially as women have traditionally been known as the softer (and by association weaker) sex.

The Power explores whether by instilling in females a physical advantage over males, they would assume the same power dynamic that has kept the battle raging for so long.

Allie suggests that God got sick of waiting to see how it played out.

Many of you probably lost faith that it will ever happen, too.

The Power challenges our thoughts on sex and power, opening a new avenue of exploration.

Will that avenue reveal that absolute power corrupts absolutely?

Or will the many years of unabashed subservience offer a unique perspective that will allow those with the new organ to lead differently than those who came before?

There are many questions on the table, and some may be answered as the season continues.

For now, take a look at the clip:

What do you think?

How would you react if you received this new, powerful organ, and how would you react if you now faced a new reality in which your own power has been stripped, or at least tempered?

Be sure to watch an all-new episode of The Power this and every Friday on Prime Video.

