The Rookie Renewed for Season 6

Officer John Nolan will remain on the case.

ABC has officially picked up a sixth season of The Rookie.

The exciting news dropped Monday.

The Rookie moved to Tuesdays earlier this year and instantly increased in the ratings.

Season to date, The Rookie Season 5 is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in Live + Same Day metrics.

With a week of delayed viewing factored in, those numbers rise to 6.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Simply put, the show is a strong performer for the network, so a renewal was never out of the question.

The series also stars Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lope, Richard T. Jones as Wade Gre, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen.

Despite being a shoo-in for a pickup for the 2023-24 season, it's always nice to get that confirmation.

The Niecy Nash-led spinoff The Rookie: Feds has spent the entire season on the bubble, and there's a chance it won't snag a renewal.

The Rookie Feds Season 1 is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The best-rated episodes have been crossovers with the parent series, so there's a chance ABC will make the universes more connected, like Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

The network is big on strands of programming these days and looks to start a Good Doctor universe night next season with The Good Lawyer spinoff.

The Rookie marks the second drama renewal for the network's 2023-24 schedule.

Station 19, The Good Doctor, and Will Trent are considered locks for renewal.

Big Sky, The Company You Keep, and Alaska Daily are heavily on the bubble.

