The Walking Dead: Dead City to Premiere at Tribeca Festival

Maggie and Negan's story continues on The Walking Dead: Dead City and the series will get an earlier launch at Tribeca Festival.

The Knocturnal reports that the first episode will launch this summer ahead of its launch on AMC at an event attended by the cast and creatives.

TWD: Dead City promises a very different sandbox for the characters.

The series has mostly stayed away from the big cities, but Maggie and Negan will be out of their element as they make their way to New York City.

There has been a lot of skepticism about how much story is left to tell for Maggie and Negan.

They hated each other after Negan's actions on The Walking Dead, but they grew to tolerate one another.

Maggie revealed on the series finale of The Walking Dead that there will be days she will resent him for taking Glen from her, but he had earned his place within the community.

So, what takes them to New York?

Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

As many expected, the series finds Maggie in New York looking for her son.

As the trailer suggests, Maggie and Negan are not friends, and their relationship looks filled with more hatred for one another than ever.

The series also stars Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, a devoted family man, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as The Bartender, and Michael Anthony as Luther.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Before we get to that, we have the first half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, premiering May 14.

Later in the year, we have The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

An Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-led spinoff is also in the works for 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.