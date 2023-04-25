The Witcher Season 3: Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed

The Witcher Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix this summer.

The streaming service confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing that the third season will be following in the footsteps of Stranger Things and You by airing the season in two drops.

The first five episodes will be available to stream on June 29, with the final three episodes dropping on July 27.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it." the description teases.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

"They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

It sounds like another compelling season of intrigue and drama as the key players reach different points in their journeys.

As previously reported, The Witcher Season 3 marks the end of Henry Cavill's time in the titular role.

Beginning with The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement in October 2022.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," Cavill continued.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.