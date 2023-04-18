Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Did Chimney manage to propel himself to do better?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 14, Bobby sent him to the firefighter academy after a performance review.

Meanwhile, Eddie was surprised when his aunt got involved in his personal life.

Elsewhere, Maddie helped a nervous teen suffering a panic attack.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.