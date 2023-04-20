Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 11

at .

Did Katherine and Greta make it down the aisle?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11, the pair's big day had several setbacks.

One Last Twirl -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Regina had to get creative while facing tough competition.

Who did she turn to for assistance?

Elsewhere, Maggie and Gary navigated parenting decisions that threatened to divide them.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Maggie: I guess I need to accept that you're the Kathie Lee to my Hoda.
Gary: Well, I'm diverse, so that makes me Hoda. You're just the white lady that sits next to me drinking wine way too early.

Ever since you got back, whenever I see you and Eddie together, it just makes sense. And you know all the things and the reasons why you couldn't be together before aren't really here.

Maggie

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11 Photos

Future Councilwoman -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
Possibly Next?- tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
Performing at the Wedding - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
Finally Happy -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
Delilah and Charlie - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
Katherine and Greta Wedding - tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 11
