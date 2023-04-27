Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 12

What did Gary and Maggie do?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 12, the pair were stuck after a big life event.

Jon's Back - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Katherine and Greta explored options for a future after their wedding.

Elsewhere, Eddie and Delilah realized they needed to make a big change.

With the series finale on the horizon, there were plenty of plots left up in the air.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

Dr. Jessica: Somebody told me once that every life has a length and a width, and it's not to sacrifice the width in service of the length.
Gary: So you're saying, on top of everything I'm dealing with now, size matters? Come on.

Katherine: If you wanted to be a mom, we should be so lucky to have a kid like you, and if they did have bipolar disorder, you'd be the perfect person to help them with that so that they didn't have to struggle the way you did.
Greta: Really?
Katherine: If that is something that you wanted, I want that for you too.

