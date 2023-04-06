Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

Did Rome find the perfect space for Walter?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9, he continued to research as Regina tried to support him.

A New Friendship -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Eddie dealt with an emergency that put him in the firing line.

Elsewhere, Gary felt the weight of his first Father's Day as a new dad and his first without his own father.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Eddie: How dare you come in here and tell me what's best for Charlie?
Delilah: Eddie, put yourself in my shoes. One minute I'm on an airplane, and the next minute my daughter is in surgery. Eddie: Your daughter; that's the problem, she's our daughter, D. The second Charlie was born you acted like you were the mom, and I was the babysitter.
Delilah: That's so unfair.
Eddie: Yes, it is unfair, because I'm her dad and if I need to make a medical decision based on the opinion of a qualified doctor and the fact that our daughter is in pain, that's exactly what I'm going to do.

Rome: What are you doing? If you keep that up, they won't let you in.
Walter: Oh, no. Does that mean I'll miss Mervin the Magnificent?

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Dead Dads Club -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
Breakfast with Danny - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
Delilah Arrives -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
Returning to Boston -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
Messy Love Life Potential -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
Coparenting Problems - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 5
  3. A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 9