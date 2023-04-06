Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Rome find the perfect space for Walter?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9, he continued to research as Regina tried to support him.

Meanwhile, Eddie dealt with an emergency that put him in the firing line.

Elsewhere, Gary felt the weight of his first Father's Day as a new dad and his first without his own father.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.