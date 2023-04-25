Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 17

Did an old friend manage to surprise everyone?

On All American Season 5 Episode 17, Spencer and Jordan were both left in shock at the end of Spring Break.

Meanwhile, Olivia searched for the courage to share her truth.

Elsewhere, Patience had a decision to make as her career reached a new height.

Who helped her through a big decision?

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.