Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 17

at .

Did an old friend manage to surprise everyone?

On All American Season 5 Episode 17, Spencer and Jordan were both left in shock at the end of Spring Break.

Past Stars - All American Season 5 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Olivia searched for the courage to share her truth.

Elsewhere, Patience had a decision to make as her career reached a new height.

Who helped her through a big decision?

Watch All American Season 5 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Jordan: How many drafts are there?
Laura: Don't ask.

What the hell is a kiln?

Spencer [to Denise]

All American Season 5 Episode 17

  1. All American
  2. All American Season 5
  3. All American Season 5 Episode 17
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 17