Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Who tried to wipe out a masquerade party for wealthy investors?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18, the team set out to get answers when they realized there was still someone out there who could set another bomb.

Meanwhile, Catherine was happy to work with a former member of her team, but it was clear her friend was struggling.

Elsewhere, Maxine had a plan to bring some unity to the team.

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.