Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Who tried to wipe out a masquerade party for wealthy investors?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18, the team set out to get answers when they realized there was still someone out there who could set another bomb.

Masquerade Explosion - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Catherine was happy to work with a former member of her team, but it was clear her friend was struggling.

Elsewhere, Maxine had a plan to bring some unity to the team.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

It's not [Trey]. Duty calls.

Allie [to Folsom]

Allie: Cleaning up after a case should not feel like we're committing a whole another crime.
Folsom: What do you want? They helped us solve a double homicide, they gave their lives to science, and now they don't fit in the trash.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Investigating Bomb - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
Masquerade Explosion - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
Fundraiser Disrupted - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
Casino Bombing - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
Trey Returns - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
Beau and Greg - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 18
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 18