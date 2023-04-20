Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did the team manage to find a terrorist on the most wanted list?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 19, all signs pointed to a trucker being gunned down by someone familiar with the team.

Meanwhile, Jubal got to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo.

However, they both quickly realized they had very different styles of investigating.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.